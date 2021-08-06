UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Northeastern States Stop Imports Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

Fri 06th August 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Northeastern Brazilian states suspended on Thursday their plan to import millions of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine doses from Russia amid pressure from the national health regulator.

Wellington Dias, the governor of Piaui who leads the Northeastern Consortium, announced the decision after meeting members of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets the vaccine abroad.

"It is regrettable. Brazil is experiencing a situation with a high mortality rate, more than a thousand deaths a day.

We have vaccines available, but they are prevented from entering Brazil because of Avisa's decision," he said in a statement.

The states were to receive 37 million doses of the two-shot vaccine. The Russian fund said they would be shipped to Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia instead.

Avisa denied Sputnik V its emergency use authorization but allowed the northeastern states to import the vaccine under condition of additional testing. The health ministry said it would not use the shot in the national vaccination program.

