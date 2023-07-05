Open Menu

Brazil's Oil Production May Grow By 4-5% In 2023-2024 - Petrobras CEO

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Brazil's oil output is expected to continue growing this year and in 2024 by about 4-5%, CEO of Brazilian energy giant Petrobras Jean Paul Prates told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Brazil's oil output is expected to continue growing this year and in 2024 by about 4-5%, CEO of Brazilian energy giant Petrobras Jean Paul Prates told Sputnik.

"We have two new FPSOs (floating production storage and offloading vessel) that came out right now, this year. So, we may have another increment of 4% or 5%... this year and next year as well, because of the plans that we already have, of FPSOs that are already being built and will come into operations very soon," Prates told Sputnik on the sidelines of the OPEC International Seminar in Vienna.

The Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) reported that in 2022, the country's oil production climbed to 3 million barrels a day, showing a 4% increase compared to 2021. Meanwhile, the country's total oil reserves increased by 10.6% compared to the previous year, or by 26.91 billion barrels.

At the same time, Brazil's proven oil reserves grew by 11.5%, and are now totaling 14.9 billion barrels. Its oil exports jumped 68.3%, to 1.3 billion barrels a day.

