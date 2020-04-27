UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 03:21 PM

Brazil's Opposition Calls for President's Impeachment for Mishandling COVID-19 Crisis

Gleisi Hoffmann, leader of Brazil's main opposition force, the Workers' Party (PT), has said that President Jair Bolsonaro's divisive response to the coronavirus outbreak is yet another reason to trigger an impeachment process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Gleisi Hoffmann, leader of Brazil's main opposition force, the Workers' Party (PT), has said that President Jair Bolsonaro's divisive response to the coronavirus outbreak is yet another reason to trigger an impeachment process.

Bolsonaro has been criticized for ignoring the World Health Organization's recommendations on how to handle the health crisis and proposing a plan to reopen Brazil's economy after mayors and governors across the country unilaterally imposed quarantines.

"It is important to say that with Bolsonaro it is not possible for us to continue. He has already committed numerous crimes: liability crimes, common crimes, electoral crimes. So, there is a full package of crimes that serve as the basis for him to stop being the president. Obviously, there are the institutional political conditions that will make this resignation possible," Hoffmann, who serves as a member of the lower house of parliament, told Sputnik.

The opposition lawmaker claims that the president sees benefits in splitting opinions on the crisis measures, as it allows him to gain more power.

"From our point of view, he bets on chaos, because chaos is an environment in which it is comfortable for him to achieve his political goals. He is betting on chaos so that he can go ahead and propose a regime closure and a concentration of power in his hands. This is very worrying, and that is why I think that such a division in Brazilian society can only deepen, because I do not see any coordination between the Federal states in facing the crisis. Instead of joining the nation to face this crisis, he is betting on division," Hoffmann said.

Bolsonaro has accused the country's lower house speaker, Rodrigo Maia, of turning governors against him and of aiming to remove the current government from power due to the differences in the COVID-19 response measures.

Brazil is the worst-affected country in Latin America, with over 61,800 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 4,200 related deaths.�

