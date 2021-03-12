(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Gleisi Hoffmann, the president of Brazil's main opposition force, the Workers' Party (PT), in an interview with Sputnik criticized Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over insufficient fiscal measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis and for withholding new support measures this year.

"The Brazilian economy is doing very badly. The people have no means, the GDP has fallen a lot, it will hardly recover as it should, and the measures that Bolsonaro's government is taking are the opposite of what they should be, of what the world has been doing," Hoffmann, who serves as a member of the lower house of parliament, told Sputnik.

She went on to say that the government was cutting back on funds for social programs instead of allocating funds resources to tackle the pandemic and its fallout.

"Instead of releasing money to fight COVID, to buy vaccine, to purchase the ICU beds, to improve health conditions, to give an emergency income for the people to face the crisis, to get back to work, they are cutting resources from the budget out of the social and investment areas,"

In 2020, the Bolsonaro administration passed a $52 billion aid package to tackle the consequences of the pandemic, including payments to the most vulnerable groups.

These measures were welcomed by the public and international media, however the payments reportedly ran out in December.

Brazil's 2021 aid package is expected to be much smaller, at around $8 billion, as the country's economy is struggling and the budget is in deficit. Earlier in the day, the Brazilian Congress approved the fiscal package and it is now subject to approval by Bolsonaro.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Brazil's GDP fell by 4.5 percent in 2020 and is expected to rebound by 3.6 percent this year, although in 2022 the growth will diminish to 2.6 percent. At the same time, Brazil's unemployment rate rose to a record-high of 14.6 percent last year with 14.1 million people struggling to find work, media reported citing official statistics.