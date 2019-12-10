UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Opposition Party Warns Of Imminent Nationwide Protests Over Social Inequality

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:34 PM

Brazil's Opposition Party Warns of Imminent Nationwide Protests Over Social Inequality

Protests over social inequality and economic instability, which have rocked a number of Latin American countries over the years, are likely to spread to Brazil, as the country has similarly been experiencing lackluster economic development and a low quality of life, President of Brazil's leading opposition force, the Workers' Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffmann told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Protests over social inequality and economic instability, which have rocked a number of Latin American countries over the years, are likely to spread to Brazil, as the country has similarly been experiencing lackluster economic development and a low quality of life, President of Brazil's leading opposition force, the Workers' Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffmann told Sputnik.

"In Latin America, we are witnessing a struggle by the people trying to ensure that their rights are not taken away from them. Here in Brazil, you will probably see a reaction, and this is not a call from parties A or B. This is a reality that is being imposed on the Brazilian people. We have started to build a welfare state on the basis of the Constitution, which was taken as a basis and expanded under the government of [Luiz Inacio] Lula and Dilma [Rousseff, both former presidents], but now all this is changing. Brazil is a poor country with many people without social protection, without incentives to develop the economy, create jobs and decent living conditions for the people. Obviously, the population will understand this and will protest," Hoffmann, who serves as a member of the lower house of parliament, said.

In general, the protests in the Latin America were sparked by economic policies that failed to benefit the people, the lawmaker said.

"We are not alarmed by protests and mounting demonstrations. In Latin America, there is a debate about choosing the right economic model. In the countries where the neoliberal model has existed for a long time, we see people on the streets protesting about the lack of rights, precarious living conditions and the economic situation. Vivid examples are Chile and Argentina. [Argentine President-elect] Alberto Fernandez and [Vice President-elect] Christina Kirchner won the election because the economic policy [of outgoing President Mauricio] Macri have plundered the Argentine people," Hoffmann said.

In recent months, the rallies over inequality have occurred in Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and even in Chile, once considered Latin America's most stable country. At the same time, tensions have been on the rise in Brazil since President Jair Bolsonaro came to power. Bolsonaro's opponents criticize his unfriendly stance on LGBT rights, mismanaging the response to the Amazon forest fires as well as the country's poor economic performance.

Related Topics

Election Protest Poor Parliament Same Argentina Ecuador Brazil Bolivia Chile Colombia All From Government Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

SC observes video clip to benefit Nawaz Sharif if ..

12 minutes ago

Qatar emir to skip Riyadh summit dampening thaw ho ..

3 minutes ago

French watchdog fines Morgan Stanley for bond pric ..

3 minutes ago

Community-based safe city project to be launched i ..

3 minutes ago

Spot-Fixing: Opening Batsman Jamshed to be sentenc ..

16 minutes ago

Lavrentyev Praises Syria-Kurds Dialogue, Says Russ ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.