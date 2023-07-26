Open Menu

Brazil's Parana Declares 6-Month State Of Emergency Due To Bird Flu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 09:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The southern Brazilian state of Parana, which borders Paraguay, has declared a 180-day emergency due to the detection of cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza among migratory birds, the regional government said on Tuesday.

"In order to expedite the response to reported cases of suspected highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) and facilitate access to resources to combat this disease. The authorities of Parana will impose a 180-day animal health emergency in the state from this Tuesday," a statement said.

So far, seven cases of H5N1 have been identified in Parana in migrating wild birds.

Regional Minister of Agriculture and Supply Norberto Ortigara said in the statement that the government needs to "avoid the spread of the virus on industrial farms by all possible means."

In 2022, there were over 19,000 poultry farms in Parana, while the volume of poultry meat exports from this region exceeded one million tonnes in the first half of this year.

Earlier in the month, the World Health Organization warned the global community that avian influenza is increasingly affecting mammals, thus posing a higher risk to humans.

