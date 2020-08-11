UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Parana To Agree On Production Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine On Wednesday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:51 PM

Brazil's Parana to Agree on Production of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine on Wednesday - Reports

The authorities of the Brazilian state of Parana will sign an agreement on Wednesday on tests, production and distribution of Sputnik V, the new Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, the G1 news portal reported on Tuesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The authorities of the Brazilian state of Parana will sign an agreement on Wednesday on tests, production and distribution of Sputnik V, the new Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, the G1 news portal reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Health Ministry registered the world's first vaccine for the prevention of the novel new coronavirus infection (COVID-19). The vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Microbiology Research Center in cooperation with the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

It is expected that the document will be signed by the governor of the state at 14:00 GMT, the portal said.

