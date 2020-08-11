The authorities of the Brazilian state of Parana will sign an agreement on Wednesday on tests, production and distribution of Sputnik V, the new Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, the G1 news portal reported on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the Russian Health Ministry registered the world's first vaccine for the prevention of the novel new coronavirus infection (COVID-19). The vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Microbiology Research Center in cooperation with the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

It is expected that the document will be signed by the governor of the state at 14:00 GMT, the portal said.