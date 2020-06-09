UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Parliament Refuses To Use Health Ministry's COVID-19 Data Amid Statistics Debate

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:26 PM

Brazil's Parliament Refuses to Use Health Ministry's COVID-19 Data Amid Statistics Debate

Brazil's legislature, the National Congress, will not use the Health Ministry's COVID-19 data and will rely on the one provided by federal states instead, the president of the congress and the Senate has said amid the debate around reporting the statistics

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Brazil's legislature, the National Congress, will not use the Health Ministry's COVID-19 data and will rely on the one provided by Federal states instead, the president of the congress and the Senate has said amid the debate around reporting the statistics.

Earlier, the Health Ministry changed the format of publishing statistics, with the coronavirus dashboard now showing daily cases, without cumulative figures. Against this backdrop, leading national media outlets, such as Globo, Folha, Extra, Estadao, и UOL have started sharing own tally based on the data from correspondents and regional authorities.

Their numbers exceed those official.

"The special commission for coronavirus monitoring will work with statistics on the pandemic provided by states and the federal district. The parliament's task is to ensure transparency in this difficult time for everyone," Davi Alcolumbre tweeted after a meeting with party leaders.

As of Monday, the Health Ministry reported 15,645 new COVID-19 cases and 679 fatalities. The tally and the death toll thus total 701,081 and 37,991, respectively.

Related Topics

Senate Parliament Brazil Congress Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council bring in top fitness coaches ..

13 minutes ago

Younis Khan appointed as batting coach for upcomin ..

22 minutes ago

Prime Minister chairs meeting of federal cabinet

2 minutes ago

2.5 kg heroin, 8 weapons recovered; 7 arrested

2 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Purchases S-400, S-350 Ai ..

2 minutes ago

7 police officers reshuffled

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.