Brazil's legislature, the National Congress, will not use the Health Ministry's COVID-19 data and will rely on the one provided by federal states instead, the president of the congress and the Senate has said amid the debate around reporting the statistics

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Brazil's legislature, the National Congress, will not use the Health Ministry's COVID-19 data and will rely on the one provided by Federal states instead, the president of the congress and the Senate has said amid the debate around reporting the statistics.

Earlier, the Health Ministry changed the format of publishing statistics, with the coronavirus dashboard now showing daily cases, without cumulative figures. Against this backdrop, leading national media outlets, such as Globo, Folha, Extra, Estadao, и UOL have started sharing own tally based on the data from correspondents and regional authorities.

Their numbers exceed those official.

"The special commission for coronavirus monitoring will work with statistics on the pandemic provided by states and the federal district. The parliament's task is to ensure transparency in this difficult time for everyone," Davi Alcolumbre tweeted after a meeting with party leaders.

As of Monday, the Health Ministry reported 15,645 new COVID-19 cases and 679 fatalities. The tally and the death toll thus total 701,081 and 37,991, respectively.