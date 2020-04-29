Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has showcased "a genocidal" approach toward public health by downplaying the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic and joining public protests against the lockdown measures, Ciro Gomes, the vice president of Brazil's Democratic Labour Party (PDT), has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020)

Bolsonaro has been criticized worldwide for ignoring the World Health Organization's recommendations on how to handle the health crisis and proposing a plan to reopen Brazil's economy after mayors and governors across the country unilaterally imposed quarantines.

"Brazil has sufficient economic and human capital to overcome this crisis by minimizing its impacts. Unfortunately, President Bolsonaro is irresponsible, spreads fake news and attacks Brazilian public health. His attitude is genocidal and we will fight for him to be held responsible and condemned for his criminal acts," Gomes, a former presidential candidate, said.

The politician has also expressed concerns over the outbreak of COVID-19 in Brazil's indigenous community as Greenpeace International slammed Bolsonaro over failing to provide health care assistance and leaving them "in a deadly situation.

"I'm very concerned. Indigenous people need to be protected. My party, The PDT, was the first to elect an indigenous person to the Federal Chamber and has an organized, active and strong movement to fight against rush on their lands, their culture and their lives. Undoubtedly, the coronavirus has a stronger effect on these populations because they are more vulnerable and have less public health support. The effects can be devastating. We will continue to help and demand protection measures for them," Gomes underlined.

Brazil is the worst-affected country in Latin America with over 61,800 confirmed coronavirus cases and some 4,500 related deaths. Earlier in the month, Bolsonaro fired popular health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta after the latter had opposed the president's approach to tackling the pandemic and called for stricter quarantine measures.