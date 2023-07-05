Brazil's energy giant Petrobras may start trading in national currencies such as the yuan, CEO Jean Paul Prates told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Brazil's energy giant Petrobras may start trading in national currencies such as the yuan, CEO Jean Paul Prates told Sputnik.

"Yeah, we will move into that. That depends also on the authorizations of the Central Bank, of our Ministry of Economy. But nowadays, with the current government, we have no resistance to that. We've been talking about contracts in yuan. We were talking about contracts for Argentina, for instance, very important, because they are very short of dollars. So, we will almost be forced to deal with that kind of alternative towards the dollar," Prates told Sputnik on the sidelines of the OPEC International Seminar in Vienna.

Petrobras also remains open to digital currencies such as Bitcoin and has a department looking into that option, the executive added.

More countries have been moving away from the US dollar in mutual trade. In the energy sector, Russia and India have been exploring the option of trading in national currencies, bypassing the need to use the US dollar, as the South Asian country is a major buyer of Russian energy. However, the talks between Moscow and New Delhi about settling trade in rupees were suspended this May.