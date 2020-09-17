(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Brazil's Federal Police summoned President Jair Bolsonaro's sons Rio de Janeiro city council member Carlos Bolsonaro and lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro to testify as witnesses in the investigation into the organization of anti-democratic demonstrations in the country, media reported.

The investigation was launched back in April, with the police probing some of the president's allies over their participation in financing and organizing anti-democratic demonstrations. The operation was authorized by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

According to the GloboNews tv channel, the inquiry is being conducted by the Federal Police on a confidential basis.

Earlier this year, the Federal Police detained Sara Fernanda Giromini, known as Sara Winter a Brazilian activist and Bolsonaro's supporter who heads the 300 do Brasil movement, whose members launched fireworks and firecrackers into the Federal Supreme Court building. In addition, the police detained five other people as part of the probe.