Brazil's President Appoints Yet Another Health Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 10:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is replacing Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello in what becomes the fourth change in the post since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The appointment of Dr. Marcelo Queiroga to the Ministry of Health was decided this afternoon, he is president of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology," Bolsonaro informed a group of supporters on Monday, as quoted by the G1 news portal.

The new appointment follows a spike in coronavirus fatalities in Brazil, which has surpassed India to become the second-worst nation hit by COVID-19 (after the US).

In February, Brazilian prosecutors launched an investigation into the alleged illegal use of resources and criminal inaction on the part of Pazuello in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country.

The army general was appointed Brazil's health minister in the spring of last year.

Brazil's former health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta was dismissed from the post in April, 2020 and was replaced by Nelson Teich. However, Teich resigned a few weeks later and Pazuello became interim health minister, eventually getting permanently appointed to the post.

