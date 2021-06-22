UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:06 AM

Brazil's President Bolsonaro Claims Lula Can Become His Successor Only by Electoral Fraud

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was the country's president from 2003 to 2011, would be able to return to the presidency only through electoral fraud

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was the country's president from 2003 to 2011, would be able to return to the presidency only through electoral fraud.

"Only with fraud does the 'nine fingers' return," the president said, mocking the fact that Lula lost a finger while working as a metalworker, as quoted by the UOL news outlet.

In addition, Bolsonaro questioned the electronic ballot box system without providing any evidence of its alleged lack of security, and mobilized his allied base in the National Congress to force a change in the law intended to promote a printed vote system.

"If Congress approves the printed vote, we will have elections with a paper ballot, period.

This issue will no longer be discussed. Period," the Brazilian leader added.

He also affirmed that his government was "fixing" Brazil and asked his followers to imagine how life in the country would be if former president, Dilma Rousseff, had not been removed from power.

Since Lula regained his political rights in March this year, and therefore the possibility of running as a candidate in next year's elections, Bolsonaro has redoubled his verbal attacks on the leftist leader.

The presidential election is scheduled for October 2022, and for now, Lula is the favorite in all opinion polls.

