MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says all the countries that are not involved in the conflict in Ukraine need to work on pushing for peace talks.

"It is urgently needed that a group of countries, not involved in the (Ukraine) conflict, assume the responsibility of promoting negotiations to restore peace," Lula said on Twitter on Friday.

Earlier this month, the Brazilian president called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine, and said that Russia needs to be provided with "the minimum conditions'' to do so. Lula said he wanted to discuss a truce not only with Russia, but also with the United States, China, India, Indonesia and other countries.

Friday marked one year since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

China released a 12-point document on Friday titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized its readiness to negotiate, while the government in Kiev has ruled out any talks as long as Vladimir Putin remains President of Russia.