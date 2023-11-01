Open Menu

Brazil's President Condemns Killing Of 3,000 Palestinian Children

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Brazil's president condemns killing of 3,000 Palestinian children

MEXICO CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Brazil’s president has denounced the attacks waged by the Israeli government in the Gaza Strip, which have resulted in the killing of more than 3,500 children, according to official figures.

Speaking at the Planalto Palace, Luiz Inacio Lula da Lula said the conflict in Israel is an example of violence in which children make up many of the victims.

"I see 3,000 children in the Gaza Strip succumb to a war that they didn't promote, that they didn't ask for, that they didn't claim. Are the irresponsible people who waged the war mourning the deaths of these children? Are they feeling the weight of things?" he asked.

On social media, he singled out the United Nations for its inability to stop the aggression in Israel.

"For the first time, we are seeing a war in which most of the dead are children. Nobody takes responsibility, and we haven't even managed to get a UN letter arguing for a ceasefire. Stop it! For God's sake, stop!" wrote Lula on X.

Following a Hamas surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, the Israeli army has carried out relentless attacks on Palestinians, including recent airstrikes on a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, resulting in thousands of civilian deaths, including children.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Army United Nations Israel Social Media Gaza Brazil God Government Refugee Weight

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

25 minutes ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

44 minutes ago
 Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

47 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

1 hour ago
 ‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for ..

‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for November 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup ..

Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

11 hours ago
 UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, join ..

UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, joint work

11 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia re ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

11 hours ago
 UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for P ..

UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for People of Determination

11 hours ago
 Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

13 hours ago

More Stories From World