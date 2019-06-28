UrduPoint.com
Brazil's President Expresses Hope BRICS To Help Resolve Political Crisis In Venezuela

Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:50 AM

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday expressed hope that BRICS member states would help settle the existing political crisis in Venezuela.

"I think that I can expect the cooperation of all people sitting at this table, and hope that together we can help to resolve the crisis in Venezuela," Bolsonaro said after Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks at an informal BRICS meeting on the margins of the G20 summit in Osaka.

