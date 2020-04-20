Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been warning of grave consequences of the lockdown introduced as a coronavirus response measure by regional authorities, on Monday expressed hope that this week will be the last week of quarantine in the country

Bolsonaro has been a consistent opponent of the restrictions introduced by the country's regional authorities to stop the spread of COVID-19, implemented per the recommendations of the World Health Organization, which include banning the movement of citizens. Bolsonaro has warned that the lockdown measures could lead to severe consequences for households and the economy as a whole.

"The restrictive measures adopted in some states are too much ... I hope that this week will be the last week of the quarantine, when everyone stays at home, as a measure against the virus. There is no point in sitting at home when your refrigerator is empty!" Bolsonaro told journalists outside of the official presidential residence of Palacio da Alvorada in a video posted on his Facebook page.

There are currently over 38,000 cases of COVID-19 in Brazil, according to the country's Health Ministry, with over 2,000 fatalities.