UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's President Expresses Hope Quarantine To Be Lifted Next Week

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:19 PM

Brazil's President Expresses Hope Quarantine to Be Lifted Next Week

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been warning of grave consequences of the lockdown introduced as a coronavirus response measure by regional authorities, on Monday expressed hope that this week will be the last week of quarantine in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been warning of grave consequences of the lockdown introduced as a coronavirus response measure by regional authorities, on Monday expressed hope that this week will be the last week of quarantine in the country.

Bolsonaro has been a consistent opponent of the restrictions introduced by the country's regional authorities to stop the spread of COVID-19, implemented per the recommendations of the World Health Organization, which include banning the movement of citizens. Bolsonaro has warned that the lockdown measures could lead to severe consequences for households and the economy as a whole.

"The restrictive measures adopted in some states are too much ... I hope that this week will be the last week of the quarantine, when everyone stays at home, as a measure against the virus. There is no point in sitting at home when your refrigerator is empty!" Bolsonaro told journalists outside of the official presidential residence of Palacio da Alvorada in a video posted on his Facebook page.

There are currently over 38,000 cases of COVID-19 in Brazil, according to the country's Health Ministry, with over 2,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Facebook Alvorada Lead Brazil Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discus ..

6 minutes ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

21 minutes ago

SRTI Park-based company produces 3D-printed face m ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Chamber opens free registration for Sharja ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.