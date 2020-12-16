Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said he does not intend to receive a vaccine against COVID-19

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said he does not intend to receive a vaccine against COVID-19.

"I am not going to take a vaccine, end of story. Is my life in danger? It is my problem," the president said in an interview with Band tv channel on Tuesday.

According to Bolsonaro, the vaccination cannot be obligatory, but should be available to anyone who wants to be immunized. However, people should take responsibility as the manufacturer is not responsible for any side effect, the president claimed.

The president, who himself tested positive for the virus in the summer and is notorious for dismissing public health recommendations, added it was necessary to bet on preventive medicine such as hydroxychloroquine despite the fact that there was no evidence that the drug worked in patients with COVID-19 infection.