BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Brazil is planning to raise the issue of the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict at the summit of the Group of Seven (G7) in Japan's Hiroshima next week, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday.

"I am going to the G7 summit next week, and we will discuss the issue of the Amazon, energy, Ukraine ... I believe in building a mechanism that can bring the peace back," Lula said on Twitter.

This year, Japan is holding the G7 presidency and is also scheduled to host the key G7 summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21. G7 leaders are set to meet in Hiroshima for the three-day summit from May 19-21 that will focus on the impact of the Ukrainian crisis, economic security, green investments, and the Indo-Pacific region.

Aside from the G7 countries, India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Cook Islands, and the Comoros have been invited to join the summit.