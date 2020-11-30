UrduPoint.com
Brazil's President Says Will Wait Longer For Results Of US Election As There Was Fraud

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has announced that there were multiple falsifications during the November presidential election in the US.

"I have my sources of information that I cannot disclose, that there was really a lot of fraud there [at the US election]. It was there and nobody discusses it. Whether it was enough to define [victory] of one or the other I don't know. I'm waiting a little longer," Bolsonaro said on Sunday, as quoted by Rede Globo.

Major US media outlets have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election.

Official results are yet to be announced.

Election officials in several battleground states have already certified Biden's victory. US President Donald Trump has said he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden. Trump has repeatedly stated that his victory in the November presidential election was stolen via massive fraud.

Trump has sought recounts in several states and filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts, saying only legal votes should be counted and illegal votes should be discarded. Some states have said they found no evidence of substantial fraud or irregularities.

