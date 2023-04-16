MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva suggested on Sunday establishing a format similar to the G20 to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"During the economic crisis of 2008, we created G20 in order to try to save the economy. Now it is important to create another G20 to put an end to war and establish peace," Lula said at a press conference in Abu Dabi, as quoted by Brazilian broadcaster G1.

Earlier in the week, Lula said that the United States and Europe should start talking about achieving peace in Ukraine and not encourage the conflict.

In March, Financial Times reported, citing Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, that Lula mulled suggesting creating "a peace club," including China, that would promote the political resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

In late February, Lula urged the countries not involved in the conflict to take responsibility to promote peace talks and to give Russia "minimum conditions" to stop the conflict.