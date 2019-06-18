MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will probably visit next year's BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit scheduled to take place in south central Russia, Brazil's Ambassador in Moscow Tovar da Silva Nunes told Sputnik on Monday.

"Bolsonaro will probably attend the [BRICS 2020] summit in Russia next year," Nunes said.

The envoy also said that Brazil expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend this year's BRICS 2019 summit to be held in mid-November in Brazil's capital of Brasilia.

In August, Putin announced that the BRICS 2020 summit will be held in Russia's south central city of Chelyabinsk.