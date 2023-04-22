UrduPoint.com

Brazil's President To Send Adviser Amorim To Kiev To Meet With Zelenskyy - Minister

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will send his top adviser, former Foreign Minister Celso Amorim, to Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of Brazil, Marcio Macedo, has announced.

"As determined by the President of the Republic, the special advisor for international affairs, Celso Amorim, will travel to Kiev to meet with President Vladimir Zelenski," Macedo said on Twitter on Friday.

Earlier this week, Amorim said in an interview with the Folha de Sao Paolo newspaper that arms supplies to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia are not contributing to dialogue and are prolonging the conflict.

At the start of April, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Amorim and renewed the invitation to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Russia.

