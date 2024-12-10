Open Menu

Brazil's President Undergoes Surgery For Brain Hemorrhage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Brazil's President undergoes surgery for brain hemorrhage

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underwent surgery for a brain hemorrhage related to a recent fall, the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital in Sao Paulo said Tuesday.

"The operation went without complications" on Monday night, and Lula was "doing well, under monitoring" in an intensive care unit, the hospital said in a statement posted on the president's Instagram account.

The hemorrhage was linked to a fall Lula suffered on October 19, the hospital said. Lula had hit his head after falling in a bathroom at the presidential residence in the capital Brasilia and received several stitches.

Related Topics

Brasilia Sao Paulo Brazil October Instagram

Recent Stories

FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile pho ..

FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage

30 minutes ago
 One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

4 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

4 hours ago
 PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

6 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

18 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

18 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

19 hours ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World