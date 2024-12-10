Brazil's President Undergoes Surgery For Brain Hemorrhage
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underwent surgery for a brain hemorrhage related to a recent fall, the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital in Sao Paulo said Tuesday.
"The operation went without complications" on Monday night, and Lula was "doing well, under monitoring" in an intensive care unit, the hospital said in a statement posted on the president's Instagram account.
The hemorrhage was linked to a fall Lula suffered on October 19, the hospital said. Lula had hit his head after falling in a bathroom at the presidential residence in the capital Brasilia and received several stitches.
Recent Stories
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
More Stories From World
-
France's Macron to host party leaders in quest for new govt2 minutes ago
-
Air passenger numbers to top five billion in 2025: IATA12 minutes ago
-
Pentagon chief meets Japan PM on final Asia trip12 minutes ago
-
Draw specialists Juventus under fire ahead of City visit21 minutes ago
-
Iceland wants immigrants to learn the language22 minutes ago
-
French internet firm fined 50 mn euros for unsolicited ads22 minutes ago
-
Air strike on North Darfur market kills more than 100: Sudan lawyers' group32 minutes ago
-
Brazil's Lula undergoes surgery for brain hemorrhage: hospital42 minutes ago
-
Ghana opposition leader Mahama officially wins election52 minutes ago
-
Vice Foreign Minister meets Sudan’s Ambassador1 hour ago
-
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques awards Medal of Merit to 10 citizens2 hours ago
-
British PM concludes visit to Riyadh2 hours ago