RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The prosecutor's office of Rio de Janeiro has launched a fresh corruption probe involving Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of President Jair Bolsonaro, on charges of forging documents for illicit enrichment, media reported.

El Globo reported on Friday, that the probe focused on members of the family of Ana Cristina Valle, the president's former wife, who were indicated in the documents as Flavio Bolsonaro's advisers during his tenure as a lawmaker in Rio de Janeiro's legislature between 2003 and 2018.

The prosecutors plan to look into claims that Bolsonaro hired his friends and relatives as his advisers for appropriating their income.

The suspicions emerged when it was discovered that the list of advisers included a body builder and a vet who lived far from the capital.

According to the reports, the fresh case is not related to the probe, launched back in July 2018 on the basis of a report by the Council for Financial Activities Control. The watchdog then said it had noted an unusual flow of funds, more than $290,000, at a bank account of one of Flavio Bolsonaro's former advisers.