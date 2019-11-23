UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Prosecutors Begin Fresh Corruption Probe Involving President's Son - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 12:23 PM

Brazil's Prosecutors Begin Fresh Corruption Probe Involving President's Son - Reports

The prosecutor's office of Rio de Janeiro has launched a fresh corruption probe involving Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of President Jair Bolsonaro, on charges of forging documents for illicit enrichment, media reported

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The prosecutor's office of Rio de Janeiro has launched a fresh corruption probe involving Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of President Jair Bolsonaro, on charges of forging documents for illicit enrichment, media reported.

El Globo reported on Friday, that the probe focused on members of the family of Ana Cristina Valle, the president's former wife, who were indicated in the documents as Flavio Bolsonaro's advisers during his tenure as a lawmaker in Rio de Janeiro's legislature between 2003 and 2018.

The prosecutors plan to look into claims that Bolsonaro hired his friends and relatives as his advisers for appropriating their income.

The suspicions emerged when it was discovered that the list of advisers included a body builder and a vet who lived far from the capital.

According to the reports, the fresh case is not related to the probe, launched back in July 2018 on the basis of a report by the Council for Financial Activities Control. The watchdog then said it had noted an unusual flow of funds, more than $290,000, at a bank account of one of Flavio Bolsonaro's former advisers.

Related Topics

Corruption Wife Bank Rio De Janeiro July 2018 Family Media From

Recent Stories

Lt Gen (r) Asim Bajwa to be appointed as CPEC Auth ..

7 minutes ago

Outcomes of the 56th BoG meeting

24 minutes ago

Three People Killed Due to Bomb Launched at Police ..

13 minutes ago

With schools shuttered, Haiti children also endure ..

13 minutes ago

Australia v Pakistan first Test scoreboard

13 minutes ago

22 years old and on the brink of death from vaping ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.