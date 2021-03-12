MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) President of Brazil's left-wing Workers' Party (PT) and member of the lower house of parliament, Gleisi Hoffmann, told Sputnik that the party was yet to decide whether to nominate former president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to run for the presidency again in the upcoming election.

Lula, a PT founding member and Brazilian president from 2003-2011, was acquitted of all charges against him earlier this week, paving the way for a possible political return. The popular politician was charged with corruption and money laundering by controversial judge Sergio Moro and served time behind bars from 2018-2019.

"The PT will still decide democratically, together with its leadership and with President Lula himself, the party's candidacy for 2022. It is obvious that Lula is a great candidate, the best candidate that we have. I would say, the best candidate for Brazil, the candidate of the Brazilian people. However, these issues will be discussed at an appropriate time," Hoffmann said.

The party's focus right now is to develop a movement to tackle the domestic crises in the country, especially in the economy, employment and healthcare sectors in the wake of president Bolsonaro's mishandling of the pandemic, the lawmaker said.

"Lula plays a great role as the great leader, he knows Brazil, he knows the people and he has the political and leadership authority to build this movement in 2021," Hoffmann underlined.

Lula still enjoys widespread national support, according to an opinion poll conducted by Ipec. The survey showed that 50 percent of the respondents would certainly or could vote for the former president, while 38 percent of the people would cast their ballot for Bolsonaro.

At the same time, almost 45 percent of the respondents said that they would never vote for Lula, while the number of those who would never vote for Bolsonaro is higher, at 56 percent, according to the poll published in the Estadao newspaper.