UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Regions To Insist On Using Sputnik V Vaccine - Bahia Governor

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

Brazil's Regions to Insist on Using Sputnik V Vaccine - Bahia Governor

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Governors of Brazilian regions, which are part of the consortium uniting the country's northeastern states, will keep pushing for the permit to use Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Bahia state governor Rui Costa told CNN Brasil.

"We will insist because we are convinced that 64 countries [that have authorized the use of Sputnik V] are not wrong ... many experts point out that this is one of the best vaccines with the least side effects," Costa said, adding that the Brazilian regional authorities are seeking the full transparency from national health regulator Anvisa.

Last week, Anvisa rejected a regional government request to import the Russian-made vaccine. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets Sputnik V abroad, called the decision "politically motivated," citing a US Department of Health report that the United States had attempted to persuade Brazil not to use the vaccine.

The Sputnik V developers said they would launch a legal defamation suit against Anvisa for "knowingly spreading false and inaccurate information."

Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, has been approved for emergency use in over 60 countries across the globe. The efficacy of the vaccine stands at 97.6%, based on the latest analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among 3.8 million vaccinated Russians. It is higher than the 91.6% efficacy shown in an interim analysis from the trial published in The Lancet in early February.

Related Topics

World Governor Import Russia Brazil United States February Market From Government Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Full digital transformation is a strategic decisio ..

18 seconds ago

National vaccination campaign continues achieving ..

2 hours ago

Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTA’s c ..

2 hours ago

Egypt, Russia May Convene Counterterrorist Consult ..

47 minutes ago

US Working to Send $20Mln Worth of COVID-19 Medica ..

47 minutes ago

US, Allies to Pressure Caracas Until Venezuela 'Re ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.