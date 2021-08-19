(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency Anvisa said it had denied request by the Brazilian Butantan institute for the approval of Chinese CoronaVac for use in vaccinating children aged between 3 and 17 for lack of sufficient data.

The Instituto Butantan biologic research center is producing CoronaVac.

"Vaccination of children and teenagers with CoronaVac vaccine is not approved... It was impossible to prove the vaccine's efficacy and safety for this age group, based on information by the Butantan Institute.

Data on immunogenicity leave unclear the duration of protection provided by the immunizing agent," Anvisa stated on Wednesday.

Also, no conclusion on side effects or vaccine efficacy among children with associated diseases was made, chiefly due to the insufficient number of tests' participants, the agency noted.

Only Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has so far been approved by Anvisa for vaccinating people over 12 years old in Brazil. The Janssen laboratory has received a permit to conduct experiments with children under 18 in the Latin American country.