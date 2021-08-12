RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency Anvisa approved on Monday the Regdanvimab monoclonal antibody drug to treat COVID-19 patients.

The treatment was developed by South Korean drugmaker Celltrion. Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that are delivered intravenously and act like human antibodies in the immune system.

The drug was greenlighted for use in adult patients suffering a mild form of the coronavirus that may develop to a more severe phase, the regulator said in a statement.

Regdanvimab became the fourth drug the Latin American nation have authorized for treating the coronavirus. Brazil previously approved Remdesivir developed by US-based Gilead Sciences Inc company, the antibody cocktail dubbed REGN-COV2 by US-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, as well as another antibody cocktail made by Indiana-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.