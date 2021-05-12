UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Regulator Recommends Halting AstraZeneca Vaccination Of Pregnant Women

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

Brazil's Regulator Recommends Halting AstraZeneca Vaccination of Pregnant Women

The Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has advised vaccination authorities to suspend temporarily administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine to pregnant women over side effects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has advised vaccination authorities to suspend temporarily administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine to pregnant women over side effects.

"Anvisa recommends that the National Immunization Program follow the indication of the leaflet for the AstraZeneca vaccine. This recommendation is the result of monitoring of adverse events done constantly on vaccines in use in the country," the agency said.

Following Anvisa's note, the states of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro temporarily stopped using AstraZeneca's vaccine in pregnant women with risk factors.

The suspension will be maintained until further notice from the Ministry of Health.

The ministry, in turn, said that it is investigating the death of a pregnant woman in Rio de Janeiro. According to the newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo, she died after being given an AstraZeneca shot.

Fiocruz is a public health institute responsible for the production and distribution of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on the territory of Brazil. At the moment, neither AstraZeneca nor Fiocruz have commented on the situation.

Related Topics

Died Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Brazil Women From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

45 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.