UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Rio Cancels New Year's Celebration In Copacabana Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Brazil's Rio Cancels New Year's Celebration in Copacabana Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brazilian coastal city of Rio de Janeiro has canceled the New Year's Eve celebrations that bring 3 million people every year to Copacabana beach, media said Saturday.

"With regard to New Year's Eve, the traditional model that we know and have practiced for years as well as the carnival would be impossible during the pandemic without a vaccine," RioTur, a municipal travel agency, was quoted as saying by the UOL news website.

The company will consider alternatives to mass gathering and present them to Rio Mayor Marcelo Crivella. The options on the table include organizing smaller-scale celebrations across the city and broadcasting events, such as the traditional fireworks display.

Related Topics

Company Rio De Janeiro Media Million

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

1 hour ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

1 hour ago

Over 30 Detained in Connection With Mass Brawls, P ..

6 minutes ago

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

4 hours ago

Strategy formed for removal of remains of sacrific ..

6 minutes ago

Marquez listens to body and quits Andalucia MotoGP ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.