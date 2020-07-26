(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brazilian coastal city of Rio de Janeiro has canceled the New Year's Eve celebrations that bring 3 million people every year to Copacabana beach, media said Saturday.

"With regard to New Year's Eve, the traditional model that we know and have practiced for years as well as the carnival would be impossible during the pandemic without a vaccine," RioTur, a municipal travel agency, was quoted as saying by the UOL news website.

The company will consider alternatives to mass gathering and present them to Rio Mayor Marcelo Crivella. The options on the table include organizing smaller-scale celebrations across the city and broadcasting events, such as the traditional fireworks display.