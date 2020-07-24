RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Brazil' Sao Paulo is canceling its annual carnival, which was scheduled to take place in February next year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bruno Covas said on Friday, adding that festivities could be held in late May or early July.

"Both samba schools and carnival organizations understand that it is impossible to organize a carnival in February next year," Covas said during a press conference.

The mayor added that the city authorities are reviewing possible dates for holding the carnival, and late May and early July are considered.

Brazil, the second worst-hit country by the pandemic only behind the United States, has so far confirmed over 2.2 million COVID-19 cases, more than 1.5 million recoveries and 84,082 related deaths. The Sao Paulo state, with over 452,000 cases and more than 20,000 deaths, is the most affected.