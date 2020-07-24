UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Sao Paolo To Postpone Carnival From Feb 2021 To May Or July Due To COVID - Mayor

Sumaira FH 43 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Brazil's Sao Paolo to Postpone Carnival From Feb 2021 to May or July Due to COVID - Mayor

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Brazil' Sao Paulo is canceling its annual carnival, which was scheduled to take place in February next year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bruno Covas said on Friday, adding that festivities could be held in late May or early July.

"Both samba schools and carnival organizations understand that it is impossible to organize a carnival in February next year," Covas said during a press conference.

The mayor added that the city authorities are reviewing possible dates for holding the carnival, and late May and early July are considered.

Brazil, the second worst-hit country by the pandemic only behind the United States, has so far confirmed over 2.2 million COVID-19 cases, more than 1.5 million recoveries and 84,082 related deaths. The Sao Paulo state, with over 452,000 cases and more than 20,000 deaths, is the most affected.

Related Topics

Sao Paulo Brazil United States February May July Samba Bank Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

1 hour ago

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

2 hours ago

Iranian-Afghan Joint Committee Convenes to Discuss ..

2 minutes ago

Moldovan President to Meet With Breakaway Transnis ..

2 minutes ago

FIA submits report in Supreme Court regarding fore ..

2 minutes ago

UN Refugee Agency Urges Poland to Provide Access f ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.