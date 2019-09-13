MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Marcelo Odebrecht, former CEO of Brazilian construction company Odebrecht that is mired in a corruption scandal, has been released from house arrest, Brazilian media reported.

The former CEO visited the company's headquarters in the city of Sao Paulo and welcomed the employees, who met him with applause, the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported on Thursday.

Marcelo Odebrecht was arrested in June 2015 over suspected involvement in the corruption scandal around his company and the Brazilian energy giant Petrobras. Initially, he had to remain under house arrest until June 2020.

Petrobras has been in a spate of corruption scandals since 2014, when it was revealed that businesses paid more than $2 billion in bribes to sign contracts with the oil company and obtain projects that later increased in cost. Odebrecht was one of the main contractors of Petrobras and was also involved in the corruption schemes.