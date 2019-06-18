UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Scandal-Plagued Odebrecht Company Files For Bankruptcy - Reports

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, involved in a corruption scandal, has filed for bankruptcy, media reported Monday.

Odebrecht considers this move to be able to help the firm in restructuring its $13 billion debt, according to the Argus Media company.

The scandal involving Odebrecht has rocked various South American countries as corruption practices used by the company and officials from these states for years have been revealed. The situation resulted in dismissals of a number of high-ranking officials across the continent.

