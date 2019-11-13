(@imziishan)

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The Brazilian security forces are working for a peaceful resolution of the dispute between the staff of the Venezuelan Embassy and supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaido, the Brazilian presidency said Wednesday in a statement.

Brazilian lawmaker Paulo Pimenta said earlier in the day that a group of people had tried to force its way into the Embassy of Venezuela. According to the lawmaker, there has been "a pretty violent dispute" between Guaido supporters and the embassy's stuff, although no serious wounds have been reported.

"The security forces of the government and of the Federal district are arranging for the situation to be resolved peacefully," the statement read.

A source in the Brazilian foreign ministry told Sputnik earlier in the day that a Brazilian diplomat had been sent to the Venezuelan embassy to help resolve he conflict. Caracas has called on Brazil to ensure the security of the Venezuelan embassy, the vice-minister for Europe of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, Yvan Gil, told Sputnik.

The situation is unfolding just as Brasilia is hosting a BRICS summit.