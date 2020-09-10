UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's State Of Bahia To Study Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:50 AM

Brazil's State of Bahia to Study Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Brazilian state of Bahia has signed an agreement with Russia for access to data on the Russian vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Sputnik V, and intends to conduct its clinical trials, the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported.

"The government of the state of Bahia signed a confidentiality agreement on Tuesday, September 8 to gain access to scientific data on the COVID-19 vaccine developed in Russia," the newspaper said.

According to media reports, Brazil also intends to study the effect of the vaccine on the population with ethnic origin other than Russian.

In early September, the authorities of the Brazilian state of Parana, on the basis of a bilateral agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), announced that they would begin testing the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik-V in October on 10,000 volunteer medical workers.

The agreement with the RDIF includes, in addition to the third phase of clinical trials, the production and distribution of the vaccine in Brazil.

The Russian Health Ministry earlier registered the world's first vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Center and produced jointly with the RDIF. RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said the fund had received applications from over 20 countries for the purchase of a billion doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine. He said Russia had agreed on the production of the vaccine in five countries.

Related Topics

World Russia Parana Sao Paulo Brazil September October Media From Government Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Argentina in fight agains ..

8 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Paraguay in fight against ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

8 hours ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2027 AFC Asi ..

9 hours ago

US Sees More Flexibility in Talks to Resolve Qatar ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.