UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Supreme Court Opens Racism Investigation Of Education Minister - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:26 PM

Brazil's Supreme Court Opens Racism Investigation of Education Minister - Reports

The Supreme Federal Court of Brazil has begun investigating Education Minister Abraham Weintraub for racism following his anti-Chinese statements, the G1 website reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Supreme Federal Court of Brazil has begun investigating education Minister Abraham Weintraub for racism following his anti-Chinese statements, the G1 website reported on Wednesday.

In early April, Weintraub on Twitter hinted at Beijing being a likely benefactor of the global COVID-19 epidemic, while also making fun of the way the Chinese speak foreign languages.

As a result, Chinese Ambassador Yang Wanming has demanded an explanation from President Jair Bolsonaro's government.

On April 14, the country's Attorney General's Office requested that the supreme court open an investigation into Weintraub, which was granted on Tuesday evening, according to the news outlet.

This is not the first time a Brazilian public person has run afoul of China. In March, Bolsonaro's son, Eduardo, blamed Beijing for the COVID-19 outbreak, straining the relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Education China Twitter Beijing Brazil March April From Government Court

Recent Stories

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

43 minutes ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

43 minutes ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

2 hours ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.