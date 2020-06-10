MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Brazilian Supreme Court has ruled that the country's Ministry of Health should return to publishing data related to the COVID-19 outbreak, including the cumulative case total, death toll and the number of recoveries, in full.

Brazil's Health Ministry has altered how it releases information on the COVID-19 outbreak into the public domain. The ministry stopped reported cumulative figures, instead only showing the daily increases, which prompted many media outlets and even the country's parliament to dismiss the ministry's figures.

"Judge Alexandre de Moraes ruled that the Ministry of Health should return to providing full epidemiological data on the COVID-19 pandemic, including the publication of it online, in the format that was used prior to June 4," a statement published on the Supreme Court's website read.

According to de Moraes, the ministry's decision to stop publishing this data was a violation of the government's constitutional duty to protect the lives and health of the country's residents.

As of Monday, more than 707,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Brazil and the death toll stands at 37,134, according to the Ministry of Health's statistics. A further 15,654 cases were reported over the preceding 24 hours, down from the 18,912 new positive tests reported the day before.