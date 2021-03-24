UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Supreme Court Rules Ex-Leader Lula's Corruption Case Subject To Revision- Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:12 PM

Brazil's Supreme Court Rules Ex-Leader Lula's Corruption Case Subject to Revision- Reports

The Supreme Court of Brazil has ruled that former federal judge Sergio Moro passed a biased verdict in the 2017 corruption trial of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with the case now being subject to revision, media reporte

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The Supreme Court of Brazil has ruled that former Federal judge Sergio Moro passed a biased verdict in the 2017 corruption trial of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with the case now being subject to revision, media reported.

Earlier in March, a federal supreme court judge overturned all criminal convictions against Lula on the grounds that the ex-leader was tried in a court without proper jurisdiction, making it possible for the leftist politician to run in the next presidential election in 2022.

According to the G1 news portal, which broadcast the trial on Tuesday, the Supreme Court reversed the earlier decision in a 3-2 vote in favor of Lula.

In 2018, the former president, who was in office from 2003-2011, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on disputed corruption charges. The verdict was handed down by controversial judge Sergio Moro, who led the anti-corruption operation "car Wash."

Although Lula was released from prison in November 2019, he remained stripped of his political rights until early March.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Supreme Court Vote Car Brazil March November Criminals 2017 2018 2019 Media All From Court

Recent Stories

Gas leakage claims two lives in Abbottabad

1 minute ago

Maryam Nawaz approaches LHC for protective bail in ..

10 minutes ago

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy ruler ..

27 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 30 more lives in Pakistan over las ..

54 minutes ago

UAE Press: Saudi Arabia wants guns to fall silent ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 March 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.