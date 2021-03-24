The Supreme Court of Brazil has ruled that former federal judge Sergio Moro passed a biased verdict in the 2017 corruption trial of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with the case now being subject to revision, media reporte

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The Supreme Court of Brazil has ruled that former Federal judge Sergio Moro passed a biased verdict in the 2017 corruption trial of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with the case now being subject to revision, media reported.

Earlier in March, a federal supreme court judge overturned all criminal convictions against Lula on the grounds that the ex-leader was tried in a court without proper jurisdiction, making it possible for the leftist politician to run in the next presidential election in 2022.

According to the G1 news portal, which broadcast the trial on Tuesday, the Supreme Court reversed the earlier decision in a 3-2 vote in favor of Lula.

In 2018, the former president, who was in office from 2003-2011, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on disputed corruption charges. The verdict was handed down by controversial judge Sergio Moro, who led the anti-corruption operation "car Wash."

Although Lula was released from prison in November 2019, he remained stripped of his political rights until early March.