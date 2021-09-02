UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Supreme Court Starts Hearing Case On Indigenous Land Rights

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 02:57 PM

Brazil's Supreme Court Starts Hearing Case on Indigenous Land Rights

Brazil's Supreme Court has started hearings in the contentious case of Marco Temporal clause, which limits indigenous land rights in order to enable the economic exploitation of territories belonging to indigenous peoples

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Brazil's Supreme Court has started hearings in the contentious case of Marco Temporal clause, which limits indigenous land rights in order to enable the economic exploitation of territories belonging to indigenous peoples.

"During today's session 18 out of 35 entities [representatives of indigenous peoples' defense] presented their points of view on the matter," the court tweeted on Wednesday.

The hearings will last for several days.

"The land question is fundamental for Brazil's indigenous people," Luiz Eloy Amado, a lawyer of the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), told the court.

On August 22, over 4,000 indigenous people set up a protest camp next to Brazilian key government agencies to rally against the loophole in Brazil's legislation.

If they fail to prove they had occupied their lands before 1988, when the constitution was adopted, indigenous peoples' lands may be appropriated, according to a new bill on the legalization of occupied land by businesses, passed earlier in August.

In mid-August the APIB turned to the International Criminal Court for help in investigating President Jair Bolsonaro for alleged crimes against indigenous peoples since the beginning of his tenure, which they call "crimes against humanity, genocide and ecocide."

Related Topics

Protest Supreme Court Brazil May August Criminals Government Court

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel Wednesday

12 minutes ago
 FM asks international community to continue workin ..

FM asks international community to continue working with Afghan govt

14 minutes ago
 OPPO Gives You a Chance to win the all new Reno6 S ..

OPPO Gives You a Chance to win the all new Reno6 Signed by Asim Azhar – Join t ..

19 minutes ago
 Kiev Made No Proposals on Zelenskyy-Putin Meeting ..

Kiev Made No Proposals on Zelenskyy-Putin Meeting - Moscow Source

39 seconds ago
 Greek tennis star Tsitsipas qualifies for US Open ..

Greek tennis star Tsitsipas qualifies for US Open 3rd round

41 seconds ago
 Star US podcaster Joe Rogan says he has Covid

Star US podcaster Joe Rogan says he has Covid

44 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.