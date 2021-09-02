Brazil's Supreme Court has started hearings in the contentious case of Marco Temporal clause, which limits indigenous land rights in order to enable the economic exploitation of territories belonging to indigenous peoples

"During today's session 18 out of 35 entities [representatives of indigenous peoples' defense] presented their points of view on the matter," the court tweeted on Wednesday.

The hearings will last for several days.

"The land question is fundamental for Brazil's indigenous people," Luiz Eloy Amado, a lawyer of the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), told the court.

On August 22, over 4,000 indigenous people set up a protest camp next to Brazilian key government agencies to rally against the loophole in Brazil's legislation.

If they fail to prove they had occupied their lands before 1988, when the constitution was adopted, indigenous peoples' lands may be appropriated, according to a new bill on the legalization of occupied land by businesses, passed earlier in August.

In mid-August the APIB turned to the International Criminal Court for help in investigating President Jair Bolsonaro for alleged crimes against indigenous peoples since the beginning of his tenure, which they call "crimes against humanity, genocide and ecocide."