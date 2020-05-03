UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Supreme Court Suspends Bolsonaro's Order To Expel Venezuelan Diplomats - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 09:20 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) A Supreme Court judge in Brazil has suspended the order of President Jair Bolsonaro's government to expel Venezuelan diplomats, media reported.

According to the Infobae news portal, the court demanded on Saturday that the president and the foreign ministry explain their decision to order the diplomats out.

The ruling came after a lawmaker from the Workers' Party filed an appeal against the government's order.

The diplomats were initially supposed to leave the country on May 2.

