RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Brazil's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 11.8 percent in the third quarter of 2019 , the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) said Thursday.The rate had a slight reduction of only 0.1 percentage point year-on-year.

Compared to the previous quarter, the number of unemployed Brazilians fell 100,000 to 12.

5 million in the third quarter of 2019, while the number of employed Brazilians amounted to 93.8 million.However, according to IBGE, the informal employment rate reached 41.4 percent.

Although the informal employment rate is at a record-high, job quality has not improved, which has consequences for economy, said IBGE analyst Adriana Beringuy.

"Informality ensures that incomes do not increase, and in addition, there is a continuous decrease in contributions to the social security system," she said.