MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao has tested positive for the coronavirus and will self-isolate, his press service informs.

Mourao tested positive on Sunday afternoon and will remain in isolation at his official residence, The Jabiru's Palace, the vice president's office said in a statement cited by The West Australian on Monday.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro contracted the coronavirus in July. After being in quarantine for a couple of weeks, the right-wing president - an ardent opponent of lockdowns who often defies mask wearing rules - returned to work.

Multiple senior Brazilian officials have been infected with COVID-19.

Brazil is third in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases (over 7.4 million confirmed) and the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 191,130. More than 6.5 million people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country.

Earlier this month, Brazil's Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said that the first batch of 15 million doses of Oxford University and AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine would be shipped to Brazil in January and February.