WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Foreign attempts to breach the sovereignty of Venezuela threaten peace in the country, Russian Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

"The recent breach of sovereignty poses a direct threat to the country's peace," Polyanskiy said during a UN Security Council meeting.

On May 3, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said an attempted maritime invasion by Colombian militants had been prevented as they tried to approach the northern state of La Guaira on speed boats. Eight militants were killed, and several others were detained in the counter-operation. One of the detained individuals, US national Luke Denman, who works for Silvercorp USA, said during an interrogation that the group's aim was to seize the Caracas airport and control it until Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro would be flown to the United States.