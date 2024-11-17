Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Josep Borrell took a deep breath as the train rumbled across Ukraine at the end of his final visit after five tumultuous years as the EU's foreign policy chief.

"I feel a certain nostalgia," the 77-year-old Spaniard said, hunching forward to be heard over the noise of the tracks.

"We've been working closely with these people, who are great people, who are fighting for their survival. And who knows what's going to happen with them?"

The job of EU top diplomat has often been seen as thankless -- trying to coordinate the sometimes radically opposed positions of 27 countries, each jealously guarding their own foreign policy.

But Borrell's tenure -- wrapping up next month -- has thrust him into the centre of some of the most consequential events in recent world history.

He has helped steer the bloc's response to the Covid pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and war in the middle East.