Open Menu

Breakaway Somaliland's Opposition Leader Wins Presidential Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 10:58 PM

Breakaway Somaliland's opposition leader wins presidential poll

Somaliland's opposition leader has won the presidency of the breakaway region of Somalia, according to election results released Tuesday, an outcome that signalled a rejection of the establishment and a call for change

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Somaliland's opposition leader has won the presidency of the breakaway region of Somalia, according to election results released Tuesday, an outcome that signalled a rejection of the establishment and a call for change.

The territory's decades-long push for international recognition is likely to be a top priority when Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, popularly known as "Irro", takes office next month.

His election victory also comes against a backdrop of high tensions in the Horn of Africa over a maritime deal between Somaliland and Ethiopia that has enraged Somalia.

About 1.2 million people were registered to vote on November 13, in a poll that international observers hailed as a display of Somaliland's peaceful democracy.

Irro, leader of the Waddani National Party, won 63.92 percent of the vote, election commission chairman Muse Hassan Yusuf announced.

He was well ahead of outgoing president Muse Bihi of the Kulmiye party with 34.81 percent, while Social Justice Party (UCID) leader Faysal Ali Warabe was a distant third with 0.74 percent.

"We are all winners, the Somaliland state won," Irro said in a speech after the results were announced.

"We are in a day when all of us are obliged to be united for the development of our nation... today our talk is us, citizens of the nation of Somaliland republic in unity."

He is due to be sworn in on December 14.

Related Topics

Election Africa Somalia Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Ethiopia November December All Top Unity Foods Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

1 minute ago
 Medical colleges directed to establish anti-harass ..

Medical colleges directed to establish anti-harassment committees

10 minutes ago
 Justice Mohsin Kayani's cause list cancelled

Justice Mohsin Kayani's cause list cancelled

10 minutes ago
 'Operation Night Watch': Rembrandt classic gets ma ..

'Operation Night Watch': Rembrandt classic gets makeover

10 minutes ago
 Court seeks arguments on plea seeking FIR against ..

Court seeks arguments on plea seeking FIR against IG

10 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for revi ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educati ..

24 minutes ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and So ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Sh ..

24 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarr ..

ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 7

24 minutes ago
 Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for ..

Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for players: Maryam Keerio

24 minutes ago
 Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes

Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes

24 minutes ago
 PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover loot ..

PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables

30 minutes ago
 DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties

DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World