Breakaway Somaliland's Opposition Leader Wins Presidential Poll
Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 10:58 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Somaliland's opposition leader has won the presidency of the breakaway region of Somalia, according to election results released Tuesday, an outcome that signalled a rejection of the establishment and a call for change.
The territory's decades-long push for international recognition is likely to be a top priority when Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, popularly known as "Irro", takes office next month.
His election victory also comes against a backdrop of high tensions in the Horn of Africa over a maritime deal between Somaliland and Ethiopia that has enraged Somalia.
About 1.2 million people were registered to vote on November 13, in a poll that international observers hailed as a display of Somaliland's peaceful democracy.
Irro, leader of the Waddani National Party, won 63.92 percent of the vote, election commission chairman Muse Hassan Yusuf announced.
He was well ahead of outgoing president Muse Bihi of the Kulmiye party with 34.81 percent, while Social Justice Party (UCID) leader Faysal Ali Warabe was a distant third with 0.74 percent.
"We are all winners, the Somaliland state won," Irro said in a speech after the results were announced.
"We are in a day when all of us are obliged to be united for the development of our nation... today our talk is us, citizens of the nation of Somaliland republic in unity."
He is due to be sworn in on December 14.
