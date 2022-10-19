UrduPoint.com

Breakdown Detected At Finland's Olkiluoto NPP - Operator

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Breakdown Detected at Finland's Olkiluoto NPP - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Damage to feedwater pumps has been registered at the third unit of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant (NPP) in Finland, plant operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said, adding that the commissioning of the unit may be delayed.

"Damage has been detected in the internals of the feedwater pumps located in Olkiluoto 3's turbine island during maintenance and inspection work. This will most likely have an effect on the continuation of Olkiluoto 3's nuclear commissioning and the start of regular electricity production. A schedule estimate is to be completed during the upcoming days," the company said in a statement on Tuesday night.

The NPP is located in Western Finland on the island of Olkiluoto. The two units that are already in operation produce 16% of Finland's energy consumption. In 2002, it was decided to build a third power unit. The construction cost was estimated at 3 billion Euros ($2.95 billion), but later it tripled - up to 9 billion euros.

It is expected that with the commissioning of the third unit, scheduled for December, the electricity deficit in Finland will decrease by 10-15%.

