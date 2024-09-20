Breaking Bad As McIlroy Endures 'weird' Day
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 01:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Rory McIlroy admitted he had endured a "weird" opening day at the European Tour's PGA Championship on Thursday which saw him break a club mid-shot and have to putt left-handed.
The 2014 champion at the Wentworth venue eventually signed for a five-under par 67, two strokes behind leader Matthew Baldwin.
"I don't think it's ever happened to me before," McIlroy said of the incident on the par-five 12th, when his approach finished six feet from the hole despite the clubhead flying off at impact.
"I hit nine iron on the ninth hole and it looked as if the ferrule (fastening) was coming loose, but it was actually the head detaching from the shaft.
"I obviously didn't realise that when I hit the shot on 12. It was a bit of a weird feeling. Thankfully the ball went where I wanted it to. It could have been a lot worse but thankfully got it repaired and got it back on the 16th."
The Northern Irishman also had to putt left-handed at the eighth after his ball landed on the edge of a pond.
"Hit a left-handed putt and did a decent job. At least I got the speed pretty much correct. I didn't get the line right, but knocked that one in, made par," he said.
Baldwin, who won his first European Tour title in South Africa last year, admitted he often struggles with nerves but was delighted with the way he remained focused in front of the large crowds.
"That's a rarity for me to be fair, my thoughts are usually running wild," the 38-year-old said.
"It's something that I'm trying to work on. I had a focus point of trying to make a good strike on the golf ball and take it from there."
Baldwin has a one-shot lead over British Masters winner Niklas Norgaard and Belgium's Thomas Detry, while McIlroy's 67 was matched by Ryder Cup team-mates Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre, with 2019 winner Danny Willett returning a 68.
The former Masters champion underwent shoulder surgery after this tournament last year and has only played eight events in 2024, making the cut at Augusta National but missing the cut in each of his last five starts.
"It's been tougher than I thought," Willett admitted after a round containing six birdies and two bogeys.
"The first six months when I wasn't doing anything was phenomenal. Just sat on the sofa, go to the gym every day but zero pressure - it could take as long as it wanted to.
"I think once I started getting back into trying to get ready to play, we just realised how insane this game drives you."
He added: "I played Augusta because conditions were perfect for me to have a chance. It was firm, it was fast, it was windy, but then other tournaments I've played I've obviously not performed and not taken much from.
"When you're trying, working, doing everything you think is right and shooting 75, it's hard to take the positives from it."
Recent Stories
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Myanmar flood death toll climbs to 293: state media12 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results21 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table21 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga result22 minutes ago
-
Locals survey destruction wreaked by Portugal fires22 minutes ago
-
Head's hundred seals Australia win over England in 1st ODI22 minutes ago
-
Cricket: England v Australia 1st ODI scoreboard32 minutes ago
-
Head's hundred seals Australia win over England in 1st ODI after Labuschagne strikes32 minutes ago
-
Bagnaia eyeing summit on home ground in 100th MotoGP1 hour ago
-
Spanish PM, Palestinian leader urge Mideast de-escalation2 hours ago
-
Latham, Williamson half-tons take Kiwis to 255-4 in Sri Lanka2 hours ago
-
Blinken urges against 'escalatory actions' in Mideast2 hours ago