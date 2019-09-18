Breaking of Ban on Saudi Arms Sales Shows UK Export Rules 'Not Fit For Purpose' - NGO

Revelations that UK Secretary for International Trade Liz Truss inadvertently approved additional arms export licenses to Saudi Arabia despite a court ruling to prohibit further shipments have come as little surprise to the Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), which branded the news as "disturbing but not surprising."

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Revelations that UK Secretary for International Trade Liz Truss inadvertently approved additional arms export licenses to Saudi Arabia despite a court ruling to prohibit further shipments have come as little surprise to the Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), which branded the news as "disturbing but not surprising."

On Monday, Truss admitted to and apologized for two separate infractions that involved the granting of additional arms export licenses to Saudi Arabia. These licenses remain in violation of the June order of the court of appeal, prohibiting further arms exports to the country, following widespread concern over alleged breaches of the International humanitarian law during the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

Andrew Smith, the spokesman for CAAT, told Sputnik that the apparent failure to live up to the court's ruling was a part of series of mistakes in the foreign policy, consistently prioritizing arms sales over other matters.

"This was disturbing but not surprising, as it is symptomatic of a wider government policy that prioritized arms sales above all costs, regardless of consequences. This raises serious questions about whether [the government] can be trusted to follow its own rules and follow its own laws," he said.

When asked about the nature and composition of the material exported in violation of the court ruling, believed to include spare parts for radio sets and other equipment, Smith said that the broader issue was rather how such mistakes had been allowed to happen, claiming the UK's arms export system had again been shown up as flawed.

"In this case, we know that these materials are fairly benign in nature. But the point is not the components and equipment itself, but the point is that the court order was breached. The point is that the system is clearly not fit for the purpose if weeks after the unprecedented court verdict the government is breaching that verdict," the spokesman noted.

Smith added that the recent incident showed that the UK government was not able to comply with its own rules, adding that a total arms embargo on Saudi Arabia should be imposed.

"It is a sign that the government cannot be trusted to implement its own rules, so surely the only option available must be a total arms embargo on the Saudi regime and the end for all support for this terrible war in Yemen," Smith pointed out.

The mistake has led to calls from the opposition Labor party for Truss' resignation, with the Department for International Trade demanding an investigation. Speaking in response to Truss' letter of apology, Labor's Shadow International Secretary for Trade Barry Gardiner claimed it was "staggering" that she thought an apology would "get her off the hook."

"Liz Truss must provide a full account of why her department failed so miserably. If she cannot control her department, obey the law and do what is morally right, she should resign," Gardiner said on Monday.

At the same time, Smith told Sputnik that the resignation would not solve the problem of unlawful exports of arms.

"I do not think this issue is with Liz Truss and I do not think her resignation will necessarily solve anything in particular. This failure is not the failure of an individual minister, the problem is the entire focus of government policy, and this has been the case long before Liz Truss become the member of parliament," Smith stressed.

Since 2015, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request, with the movement regularly striking Saudi territory, in turn. The protracted conflict has already brought Yemen on a brink of the worst humanitarian catastrophe of the modern world.

Although figures are difficult to compile, the United Nations estimates that over seven thousand civilians have been killed since the start of the conflict. CAAT's own statistics indicate the United Kingdom licensed around 5.3 billion Pounds ($6.6 billion) worth of military exports to Saudi Arabia prior to the court order in June.