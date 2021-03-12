Breaking Unwritten Taboo, Blinken Refers to Taiwan as 'Country' in US Congress Hearing

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the word "country" when he mentioned Taiwan during a congressional hearing this week, breaking the previous taboo among US officials from using such phrases to refer to the self-ruled island to avoid angering China, the Taiwan News reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the word "country" when he mentioned Taiwan during a congressional hearing this week, breaking the previous taboo among US officials from using such phrases to refer to the self-ruled island to avoid angering China, the Taiwan news reported.

During a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the Biden administration's foreign policy agenda, Blinken was answering questions from California Republican Representative Young Kim, who called on the United States to include Taiwan in the upcoming Democracy Summit.

"I share your view that Taiwan is a strong democracy, a very strong technological power and a country that can contribute to the world, not just to its own people. COVID is a very good example of that," Blinken said.

By using the word "country" when mentioning Taiwan, Blinken broke the State Department's previous unwritten policy to avoid using such phrases to refer to the self-ruled island as part of the US commitment to Beijing's so-called "One China Policy.

"

Chinese authorities often protest strongly when government officials or companies around the world called Taiwan a country. A number of international companies including the Marriot hotel chain were forced to apologize to China, after they listed Taiwan in the same group as other countries in the world.

Before leaving office, former US President Donald Trump ordered the State Department on January 10 to officially lift restrictions on state contacts with Taiwan, drawing harsh criticism from Beijing.

Blinken is expected to meet with senior Chinese diplomats next week in Alaska for the first face-to-face meeting between senior officials from both countries under the new administration in Washington.